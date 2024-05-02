iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 123,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $237.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

