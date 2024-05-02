ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $321.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.51 and its 200-day moving average is $322.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

