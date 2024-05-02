Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fanhua Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Fanhua has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.10.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
