Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

