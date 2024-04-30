F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03, RTT News reports. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

F5 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. F5 has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.22.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

