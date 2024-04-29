Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 249 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $206.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

