Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,006 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $937,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PFGC stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

