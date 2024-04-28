Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

