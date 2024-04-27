Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 39.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

