OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 2,556 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.