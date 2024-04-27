Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 70.9% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 203,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,485,000 after acquiring an additional 84,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,406.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,523.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,528.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,790.36.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

