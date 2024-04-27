Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

