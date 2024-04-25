Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 12,162 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

