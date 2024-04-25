Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $228.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

