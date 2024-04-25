2,900 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 881.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 606,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

