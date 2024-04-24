Signaturefd LLC Sells 124 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,674 shares of company stock worth $73,516,515 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

