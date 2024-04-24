Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,241.95 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $741.74 and a twelve month high of $1,248.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,054.61.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

