Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Trading Down 4.1%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Thai Union Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

