Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Up 11.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 3,318,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,722,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.32.

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

