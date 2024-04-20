Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Shares Down 2.2%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 264,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 250,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.
Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Trading of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000.
About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF
The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.
