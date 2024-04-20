MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.55 and last traded at $102.08. Approximately 343,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 182,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 10.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.