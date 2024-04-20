MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.55 and last traded at $102.08. Approximately 343,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 182,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50.

