Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock Price Down 6%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33. 25,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 737,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Marpai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Marpai alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRAI

Marpai Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 5.41.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Marpai

In related news, CEO Damien Lamendola bought 910,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,154.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.