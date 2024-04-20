Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 315,568 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Matador Resources worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

