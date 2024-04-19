Zacks Research Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

NYSE:NUE opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

