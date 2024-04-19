Wealth Alliance Has $399,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,380,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

