StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.12.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
