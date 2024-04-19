Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

