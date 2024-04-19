Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

