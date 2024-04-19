OPKO Health, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $857.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,868,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,779,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,630,000 shares of company stock worth $4,422,700. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,751,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,024,000 after purchasing an additional 428,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 428,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 768,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 579,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

