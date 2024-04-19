Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$236.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$221.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$210.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

