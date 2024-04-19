Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) versus Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Financial Review

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kuboo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kuboo and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Alight has a consensus target price of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.11%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Kuboo.

This table compares Kuboo and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alight $3.41 billion 1.49 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -16.38

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Risk & Volatility

Kuboo has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30%

Summary

Alight beats Kuboo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

(Get Free Report)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.