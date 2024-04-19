Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

