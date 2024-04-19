IDEX Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $226.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day moving average of $215.88. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

