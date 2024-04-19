Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on D.UN
Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
D.UN stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.36.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.