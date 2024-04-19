Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders purchased 263,200 shares of company stock worth $3,771,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

D.UN stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.36.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

