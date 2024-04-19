Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by OTR Global

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating reiterated by investment analysts at OTR Global in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

Capri Trading Down 0.1 %

Capri stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $9,996,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $87,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.