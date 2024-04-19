AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $169.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

AN opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,776 shares of company stock worth $73,818,692 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

