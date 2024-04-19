Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $92.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Aptiv stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its position in Aptiv by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

