Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $135,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.