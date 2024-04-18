Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

