Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

