Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.44%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

