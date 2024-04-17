Strs Ohio Has $13.57 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

TD stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.