Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $513.31 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

