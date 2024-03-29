Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

