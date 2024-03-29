Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,930 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

