Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 360 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.84. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

