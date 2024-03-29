Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

