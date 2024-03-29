Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 5,174 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

