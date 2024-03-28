Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $329.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.83. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $344.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

About ICON Public

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

