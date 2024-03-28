Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

